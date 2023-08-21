573 area code preparing for 10-digit dialing as new 235 area code arrives next year

Ten-digit dialing will become necessary for local calls in the 573 area code on Feb. 24, 2024, when the new 235 area code will be added as an overlay to the region.

MISSOURI, USA — The Missouri Public Service Commission is asking people who live in the 573 area code to get comfortable dialing 10 digits for local phone calls.

Ten-digit dialing will become necessary for local calls in the 573 area code next year, when the new 235 area code will be added as an overlay to the 573 region. A six-month permissive dialing period will start on Aug. 26 and will allow local calls to be made with either seven or 10 digits. This period is intended to give people time to adapt to the change.

After that period, beginning Feb. 24, 2024, calls within the 573 area code made with only seven digits will not go through. Beginning March 24, new telephone lines or services may be assigned to the new 235 area code.

“Customers are reminded that the 573 area code is not going away and if they have a telephone number with the 573 area code, they will not lose or have to change their telephone number,” said Public Service Commission Chairman Scott Rupp. “An overlay is a more efficient and less disruptive way to alleviate the exhaustion of available telephone numbers which is occuring in the 573 area code.”

The MPSC shared important facts about the upcoming 573/235 area code overlay:

Your current telephone number, including your current area code, will not change.

What is a local call now will remain a local call.

If you seek new phone service on and after March 24, 2024, you may be assigned a phone number with the 235 area code.

You will need to dial the area code + telephone number for all local calls, including calls within the same area code.

You will continue to dial 1 + area code + telephone number for all long-distance calls.

The price of a call, coverage area, or other rates and services will not change due to the overlay.

You can still dial just three digits to reach 911 and 988. You can also dial three digits to reach 211, 311, 511, and 811 where available.

The commission reminded people to update all automatic dialing equipment, applications, software and other devices. This update is required for vital equipment such as medical alert devices and security systems, to dial 10 digits and to recognize the 235 area code.