ST. LOUIS COUNTY — An Endangered Person Advisory was issued for a missing St. Louis County woman.

Diane Catalano, 59, was last seen on the 8600 block of Gravois Road around 4 p.m. Wednesday. According to police, Catalano had previously made a suicidal comment to a family member. Upon returning home later in the day, the family member found Catalano was not present. She has not been heard from since.

Catalano is believed to be driving a creme 1999 Mercury Villager with Missouri license plates SL9S6T. She is described as 5-foot-1 and 185-pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a green shirt and unknown colored shorts.

Anyone with information should contact 911, the nearest law enforcement agency, or the St. Louis County Police Department at (636) 529-8210.

