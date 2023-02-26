This 5K gives you a chance to run through Saint Louis Zoo

Registration closes on May 17 or when the event sells out. The last day for the lowest price is Feb. 28.

ST. LOUIS — This spring you can run through the Saint Louis Zoo.

The Zoo is hosting a Make Tracks through the Zoo 5K in May

The race might not be for a few months, but registration for the lowest available price ends Tuesday.

The race steps off on Sunday, May 21, and there are a few running options.

You can participate in the 5K run, a one-mile run/walk in person, but there are also virtual options available for both races.

There's even a "kids crawl" option.

Registration closes on May 17 or when the event sells out. The last day for the lowest price is Feb. 28.