This 5K gives you a chance to run through Saint Louis Zoo

ST. LOUIS — This spring you can run through the Saint Louis Zoo.
The Zoo is hosting a Make Tracks through the Zoo 5K in May
The race might not be for a few months, but registration for the lowest available price ends Tuesday.
The race steps off on Sunday, May 21, and there are a few running options.
You can participate in the 5K run, a one-mile run/walk in person, but there are also virtual options available for both races.
There's even a "kids crawl" option.
Registration closes on May 17 or when the event sells out. The last day for the lowest price is Feb. 28.
For more information, click here.