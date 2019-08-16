MARIES COUNTY, Mo. — MARIES CO., Mo. – Six firefighters were injured after an explosion at a home in Maries County on Friday.

According to the Maries County Sheriff’s Office, firefighters from the Vienna Fire Department were fighting a fire on Highway 28 W, when there was an explosion in the home.

Six firefighters were transported to hospitals for moderate to severe burns and cuts from flying debris.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire. The Missouri State Fire Marshal has been called in to assist with the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated when 5 On Your Side receives more information.

Other local stories

RELATED: 6 shot within 4 hours in St. Louis Thursday night

RELATED: Clayton police search for high-rise burglar

RELATED: 4 children hurt in fire after being left alone at St. Louis home