ST. LOUIS — Six people were shot in the City of St. Louis within four hours on Aug. 15.

The first shooting occurred around 7:10 p.m. on Interstate 70 in between the Stan Musial Bridge and Kingshighway. A 26-year-old man said he was driving in the westbound lanes when he heard gunshots and then heard his car’s window break. He felt pain in the back of his head and was transported to a hospital.

About an hour later, police received a call for a shooting after an 18-year-old man was transported to a hospital by a private conveyance. Police believe he was shot near the 2300 block of Palm Street. He was listed in critical condition.

Around 9:05 p.m., two people were shot near N. 20th and East John. A 19-year-old man and 18-year-old woman said they were driving on N. 20th Street when multiple gunshots were fired at their car. They were transported to a hospital.

In the same spot, around 10:30 p.m. a 33-year-old man told police he and a 28-year-old woman were getting out of a car when an unknown person started shooting at them. Police were unable to find the woman who was shot and her condition is unknown. The man was hospitalized, and his condition is not known.

