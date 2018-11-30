ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police are investigating after a van crashed into a restaurant in north St. Louis County Friday night.

The van crashed into Lisa's Chop Suey on Jennings Road just after 4 p.m.

Five employees and five customers were inside the restaurant at the time of the crash.

Officials said a 6-year-old girl and her grandfather were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the van, a 70-year-old woman, was taken into custody for a suspected DWI.

Officials told 5 On Your Side the driver works at the restaurant.

