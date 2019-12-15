ST. LOUIS — A 60-year-old man was shot on Interstate 70 early Sunday morning.
At around 4 a.m., police received a call for a shooting and met the man at a gas station.
He told officers he was driving west on I-70 near West Florissant when he heard gunshots and realized he was struck. He then got off the interstate at Union and called police.
He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
RELATED: Police release dashcam video of fatal I-270 shooting in Hazelwood
MORE LOCAL NEWS
- 24-year-old man found dead at St. Louis Justice Center
- 1 killed, 1 critically injured in Pagedale shooting; Major Case Squad investigating
- 5 newborn puppies abandoned at Clayton park
- SIU Carbondale will no longer require SAT, ACT for admission
- Metro East family discovers prohibition-era secrets in the attic