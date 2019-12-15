ST. LOUIS — A 60-year-old man was shot on Interstate 70 early Sunday morning.

At around 4 a.m., police received a call for a shooting and met the man at a gas station.

He told officers he was driving west on I-70 near West Florissant when he heard gunshots and realized he was struck. He then got off the interstate at Union and called police.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

