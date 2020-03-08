Garcia and Rodriguez were arrested and charged with possession of suspected heroin. The sheriff's office said additional charges are likely.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office seized more than 600 pounds of marijuana and other drugs after searching a Canal Winchester home last week.

On July 30, the sheriff's office said a detective executed a traffic stop on 37-year-old Alberto Garcia in the area of Interstate 270 and Highway 62 following an extensive investigation into narcotics trafficking.

During the stop, the detective noticed the smell of marijuana.

After the K9 alerted to narcotics in the vehicle, a search of the vehicle revealed a burning marijuana cigarette and 327 grams of cocaine.

Detectives then executed a search warrant of Garcia's home located in the 5200 block of Valerie Angela Way where his wife, 33-year-old Nafchesca Rodriguez was found.

A search revealed approximately 640 pounds of marijuana, one kilogram of heroin, one-half ounce of cocaine, digital scales and a money counting machine.

The sheriff's office estimated the street value of the drugs is approximately $1,000,000.