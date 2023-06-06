61-year-old man reported missing after never arriving at work Tuesday

Wehrman left for work Tuesday morning, but never arrived and has not had contact with anyone since leaving home.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis County Police Department issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing 61-year-old man who is dealing with a learning disability and never arrived to work Tuesday after leaving his home.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Stephen Michael Wehrman left for work at about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday from his home at 9512 Herpel Lane in St. Louis, but never arrived and has not had contact with anyone since leaving home.

Wehrman is described to be 6-foot-1 and weighs 175 pounds. He has gray and balding hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark hat, black sleeveless shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone who has seen him or has information should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.

