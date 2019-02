WENTZVILLE, Mo. — A 65-year-old man was hit and killed by a car in Wentzville Thursday evening.

Police said the man was hit near the intersection of Wentzville and Williamsburg Parkways a little before 7 p.m. The driver stayed on the scene.

The victim was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The road was closed for an investigation, but it has since reopened.