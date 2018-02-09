ST. ANN, Mo. — A 7-year-old boy is in the hospital after he was hit by a car Thursday in St. Ann. Justin Welch and his twin brother Ryan were out playing with some friends. Justin was on his way home when he was hit.

A line of parked cars made it difficult for Justin to see the oncoming car and difficult for the driver to see the second grader crossing the street, his family told 5 On Your Side.

“I just hear someone screaming, ‘Whose baby is this?’ I’m listening in the house, I’m like ‘it’s too quiet; they’re not inside.’ I walk outside and it’s him laying in the street,” recalled Justin’s grandma Nancy.

Justin was rushed to St. Louis Children’s Hospital, where he’s being treated in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit. Most of the trauma is to his face, and he has several broken bones, which will need to be repaired through surgery. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Justin’s twin brother Ryan saw his brother get hit, but he’s been a source of strength for their mother.

“I’m in the car breaking down crying about it, and he’s like ‘Mom, he’s going to be okay,” said the boys’ mom Hannah.

The driver stopped at the scene and has cooperated with police.

Justin’s family said they realize this was an accident and wanted the driver to know they want to move forward, together.

“We would like to invite you, if you are interested, to come down here and see him at the Children’s Hospital. We would definitely like to meet with you,” Hannah said.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with Justin’s medical expenses. If you would like to contribute, click here.

