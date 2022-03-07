x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Police looking for 7-year-old girl taken by mother from supervised visit, missing person report says

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or call the St. Charles County Police Department at 636-949-3000.
Credit: St. Charles County Police Dept.
Police are looking for Piper Johnson (L), who was taken Monday afternoon by her mother, Valerie Jean Baker (R), in St. Charles County.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Police are looking for a missing 7-year-old girl taken by her non-custodial, biological mother from a supervised visit Monday afternoon.

According to a missing person report from the St. Charles County Police Department, Valerie Jean Baker, 35, pushed a caseworker and took 7-year-old Piper Johnson. The report said Baker then drove away from the St. Charles City-County Boone’s Trail library in a dark blue, 2018 Toyota Corolla.

Police said the car was missing the front driver-side quarter panel and the door handle of the driver-side door. It has Missouri license plates CW8Z1G. It was last seen in the area of Route Z and Fiddlecreek Ridge Road.

Piper Johnson is about 3-foot-6 and 55 pounds with brown hair, blue eyes and a fair complexion. She was wearing a white T-shirt with a unicorn on it, a gray jacket, white pants with pink swirls and light-up tennis shoes.

Baker is 5-foot-7 and 185 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and a fair complexion. She was wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or call the St. Charles County Police Department at 636-949-3000.

In Other News

What may have caused a boulder to collapse into Jefferson County homes