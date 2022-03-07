Police looking for 7-year-old girl taken by mother from supervised visit, missing person report says

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or call the St. Charles County Police Department at 636-949-3000.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Police are looking for a missing 7-year-old girl taken by her non-custodial, biological mother from a supervised visit Monday afternoon.

According to a missing person report from the St. Charles County Police Department, Valerie Jean Baker, 35, pushed a caseworker and took 7-year-old Piper Johnson. The report said Baker then drove away from the St. Charles City-County Boone’s Trail library in a dark blue, 2018 Toyota Corolla.

Police said the car was missing the front driver-side quarter panel and the door handle of the driver-side door. It has Missouri license plates CW8Z1G. It was last seen in the area of Route Z and Fiddlecreek Ridge Road.

Piper Johnson is about 3-foot-6 and 55 pounds with brown hair, blue eyes and a fair complexion. She was wearing a white T-shirt with a unicorn on it, a gray jacket, white pants with pink swirls and light-up tennis shoes.

Baker is 5-foot-7 and 185 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and a fair complexion. She was wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.