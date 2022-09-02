After 7-year-old gets hit by car, some in Hazelwood community demand speed bumps

"It should be a safe community and not look like a Nascar track," Melynda Brannan said.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A 7-year-old girl in Hazelwood was recovering at home on Wednesday, a day after being hit by a car while getting off the school bus.

It came as some community members have been demanding changes for months.

As the property manager of Chez Paree Apartments in Hazelwood, Brannan has noticed some red flags.

"It definitely drew a red flag when I was trying to cross the street and almost getting hit by a vehicle driving down the street not paying attention and doing 35 mph and in a complex like this, we should be going 15. The stop signs are not working, yield signs are not working," she said.

She said the large complex with hundreds of residents also has tons of children running around.

That's why, for months, she's been asking the city for speed bumps in the area.

"No response really," she said. "They added speed censors a couple of times, but nothing ever came from it."

Things ramped up on Tuesday afternoon.

A bus was parked on Chez Paree Drive and it extended its stopped sign while a little girl hopped off.

That's when a car failed to stop and hit the 7-year-old.

5 On Your Side spoke to the aunt of that little girl Wednesday morning.

We're told she's doing OK, even after sliding on the ground and was left with scratches and cuts.

More than anything, the aunt said, the little girl is shaken up.

"Luckily the little girl is OK. If there were speed bumps, he wouldn’t be going that fast to begin with," Brannan said.

5 On Your Side spoke with the Hazlewood Police Chief Gregg Hall on Wednesday afternoon.

He said the department has received several complaints of speeding cars in this community. In response, they've assigned additional officers to run radar and have installed more radar trailers.

Chief Hall said he can't recall if there are have been any requests for speed bumps.

However, the police department is the one who handles that work and would need to collaborate with the street department, if so.

We've learned there aren't any specific protocols on how to add speed bumps within the city.

But if they did, it would likely mean partnering up with an engineer and the street department to get their input to see if this is a legitimate alternative.

While there are pros, Chief Hall said there are also cons.

He said it could be a problem for plow and trash trucks.

"As far as speed bumps, we aren’t used to having them in the city here," Chief Hall said.

One option, he said, could be to add more presence and enforcement protocols.

Brannan said she believes something should happen to steer clear of any future incidents.