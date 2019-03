ST. LOUIS – Police need help to find a car involved in an armed robbery on Wednesday in the parking lot of Johnny Brock’s Dungeon lot.

Officers responded to 1900 S. Jefferson around 10 a.m. where a 70-year-old woman was approached to two unknown men. One of the suspects pointed a gun at her and took her purse. The suspects left in a white sedan.

The woman was not injured.

Anyone with information should contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.