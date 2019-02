ST. LOUIS – Snow started to fall across our area early Friday afternoon and it didn’t take long for the roads to get slick.

READ: Accidents reported across St. Louis area

Since 9 a.m. Friday, the Missouri State Highway Patrol has responded to 729 crashes, 779 stranded drivers, 60 injuries and three deaths.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Since 09:00 am yesterday, Troopers have responded to: ➡️ 2327 calls for service ➡️ 779 stranded motorists ➡️ 729 crashes ➡️ 60 injuries ➡️ 3 fatalities Roads are improving but many are still...

MSHP said roads are improving but drivers should stay alert as more winter weather is expected Saturday night.

READ: Another round of wintry weather overnight