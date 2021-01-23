73-year-old man dies in St. Louis County car crash

Robert Lee was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the crash report, his car went under a tractor-trailer

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A 73-year-old man died in a car crash in north St. Louis County early Friday morning.

According to the report for Missouri State Highway Patrol, 73-year-old Robert Lee of Kinloch, was driving a Geo Prism and crossed over the lanes while driving on North Hanley Road, just north of Scudder Avenue.

Lee went into the southbound lanes and his car went under a tractor-trailer, according to the crash report. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Berkeley Fire Department.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured, according to the report.