ST. LOUIS — One of the St. Louis Fire Department's newest trucks was damaged by what a spokesman called an inattentive driver Wednesday morning.

The spokesman said they were called to a crash near Interstate 55 and Bates Wednesday morning and set up the same way they normally do, with one truck responding and another blocking traffic for protection.

The truck that was blocking traffic was hit by an inattentive driver, the spokesman said. No one was hurt, and they are not sure how much damage was done to the truck.

The spokesman said it was one of the newest trucks in the fleet, and was purchased with money from the no tax increase bond measure in 2016. It was $750,000 when it was purchased in 2016.

