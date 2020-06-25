78-year-old man found dead in Godfrey fire identified

Robert Legate, 78, was found dead at the scene of a house fire Saturday. No evidence of criminal activity has been found

GODFREY, Ill. — The Madison County Coroner's Office has released the identity of a man found dead in a Saturday house fire.

He was identified Wednesday as 78-year-old Robert Legate of Godfrey.

The Godfrey Fire Department and the Madison County Sheriff's Office responded to the fire at around 11 p.m. on the 5100 block of Ray Drive. Legate was found in the basement and was pronounced dead just before midnight.

The Illinois State Fire Marshall investigated the scene and found no criminal activity, the coroner's office said.

An autopsy was performed as part of the investigation and revealed no signs of foul play. Results of the routine toxicology testing and carbon monoxide screening are pending.

Legate's death remains under investigation. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Gent Funeral Home in Alton.