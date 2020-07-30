8 arrested after protesting crime bill in Jefferson City

State Representative Rasheen Aldridge was a member of the protest but was not arrested

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Eight people were arrested after protesting a new crime bill in front of the governor's mansion in Jefferson City.

According to the Jefferson City Police Department, officers were called to the area of East High Street and Jefferson Street near the capitol grounds. Officers said the group marched from there to the governor's mansion.

Officers said the group began to block traffic at around 1 p.m., at which time police said they ordered the group to disperse and get off the road.

Police said the protesters blocked the road at three different locations prior to arrests being made, but video of the arrests recorded by Kaitlyn Schallhorn of The Missouri Times appeared to show protesters on the sidewalk at the time of the arrests.

State Representative Rasheen Aldridge was a member of the protest but was not arrested. He said they had been lying in the street for about two minutes during their “die-in” outside the driveway to the governor’s mansion when police moved in to make arrests.

According to Aldridge, the group moved to the sidewalk after they were ordered to get out of the street. He said police followed them down the sidewalk and shot "pepper spray balls" at them.

Aldridge said three of the people arrested have been released, but they are waiting for the rest to be released before returning home.

Jefferson City police said all eight were arrested for unlawful assembly and resisting or interfering with an arrest. Seven of the eight were from outside the Jefferson City area.