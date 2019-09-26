ST. LOUIS — Eight Missouri schools have been recognized as ‘Blue Ribbon Schools’ for 2019.

The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

“We recognize and honor your important work in preparing students for successful careers and meaningful lives” said U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos in a video message to the honorees. “As a National Blue Ribbon School, your school demonstrates what is possible when committed educators hold all students and staff to high standards and create vibrant, innovative cultures of teaching and learning.”

• Becky-David Elementary, Francis Howell R-III School District

• Conway Elementary, Ladue School District

• Daniel Boone Elementary, Francis Howell R-III School District

• James Walker Elementary, Blue Springs R-IV School District

• Oak Grove Elementary, Poplar Bluff R-I School District

• Skyline Elementary, Hickory Co. R-I School District

• Warren Elementary, Francis Howell R-III School District

• Westchester Elementary, Kirkwood R-VIII School District

The coveted award affirms the hard work of educators, families and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging and engaging content.

Now in its 37th year, the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has bestowed recognition on more than 9,000 schools. On Nov. 14 and 15, the Secretary and the Department of Education will celebrate with 312 public and 50 non-public school honorees at an awards ceremony in Washington, D.C.

The Department recognizes all schools in one of two performance categories, based on all student scores, student subgroup scores and graduation rates:

• Exemplary High Performing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.

• Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools in closing achievement gaps between a school’s student groups and all students.

Up to 420 schools may be nominated each year.

Other stories

101-year-old receives honorary diploma from Vashon High School

Teacher carries student so she can enjoy field trip without her wheelchair

'That Mandarin duck really likes that spot' | Stunning, rare Mandarin duck reappears in Florissant park