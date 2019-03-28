BELLEVILLE, Ill. – Two people are facing charges for having their 8-month-old in the car while they purchased drugs in Belleville earlier this month.

On March 21, the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office issued charges on Jonathon Frye, 28 and Rebecca Pena, 24, after an investigation of drug sales by the St. Clair County Drug Tactical Unit.

During the investigation, one two separate occasions a drug deal for fentanyl was arranged with Frye and Pena by investigators. Investigators said, during the second transaction the suspects had their 8-month-old in the car with them during the sale.

‘This child was in the presence of fentanyl, one of the most dangerous and deadly drugs being dealt with by law enforcement today,’ St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office said.

Both were charged with two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, which is a class two felony and two counts of endangering the life of a child, which is a class A misdemeanor.

Bond was set at $100,000 for Frye, and $75,000 for Pena. Both remain in the custody of the St. Clair County Jail.

The child was turned over to the care of relatives, and DCFS was contacted to investigate the parents further.

‘The Drug Unit is made up of officers from several area agencies in St. Clair County. This is exactly why they go to work every day, to protect our children from harm, and give them the best opportunity for a future they can get. Luckily no one was harmed during this incident.’ Sheriff Watson said in a press release.