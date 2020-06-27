8-year-old boy holds Black Lives Matter march in Kirkwood

8-year-old Nolan Davis had been to a few marches, but wanted to hold one of his own for kids and parents

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — There have been numerous protests against racial injustice in the St. Louis area over the past month. However, one that took place Saturday in Kirkwood was a bit different.

It was organized by an 8-year-old boy.

8-year-old Nolan Davis had been to a few of the marches around town, but decided he wanted to have his own, with other kids joining him.

The march started and ended at Kirkwood Park, and kids were also able to use sidewalk chalk to express what they wanted to say.

"I think a big thing for him in having this... The two things he stressed were having the chalk messages on the sidewalk and having an opportunity for kids to share their voice," Nolan's mom Kristin said. "I think that's really where it starts. With kids and kids at heart sharing their voice and motivating and inspiring other people to do the same.

5 On Your Side's Mike Bush talked to Nolan and his family last week about the upcoming march.

"I think that Black Lives Matter is not just important to adults, it's also important to kids," Nolan said. "Kids can make a change."

"Being an interracial family, we had to learn a lot about what it meant to be white parents with Black children," said Ryan Davis, Nolan's dad.

The Davis family originally thought the march would just be friends and family, but after it was shared on Facebook, people from all over the community wanted to join in.

"I'm worried about Black people like me getting hurt," Nolan read last week, giving 5 On Your Side a preview of his speech at the march. "Some skin is like chocolate, some is like vanilla, some is mixed together like mine. But we're all people."