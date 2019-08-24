ST. LOUIS — An 8-year-old girl who was shot and killed near Soldan High School Friday night has been identified as Jurnee Thompson.

Following several football games at the school, numerous fights broke out as crowds of people were leaving, according to police.

Around 7:17 p.m., officers from numerous districts responded to an ‘officer in need of aid’ call in the area. Just after 8 p.m., while police were at the school dispersing the crowds, several gunshots were heard just north of the high school.

Jurnee, two 16-year-old boys and a 64-year-old woman were found suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot of Harold’s Chop Suey on Union Boulevard.

All four were taken to the hospital where Jurnee was pronounced dead. Both 16-year-old boys remain in the hospital with serious injuries. The woman also remains in the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should call the homicide division at 314-444-5371, or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

