8-year-old killed Sunday in St. Louis County crash

WELLSTON, Mo. — An 8-year-old boy and a 39-year-old man died in a crash Sunday evening on Page Avenue in St. Louis County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, shortly before 7 p.m. a Jeep Compass was driving eastbound on Page Avenue at a speed higher than the posted speed limit, when it struck the front of a Ford Taurus driving westbound on Page.

The Jeep then drove off the right side of the road and struck a parked Kia Optima.

The driver of the Ford Taurus was taken to Barnes Jewish Hospital where he died. He was identified as 39-year-old Royce Finger from St. Louis.

Three of the four occupants of the Jeep, a 31-year-old woman who was the driver, a 14-year-old girl and a 3-year-old girl were all seriously injured.

The fourth occupant of the Jeep, an 8-year-old boy, died as a result of the crash. He was pronounced dead at St. Louis Children's Hospital.

The name of the 8-year-old boy was not released.