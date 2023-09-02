80-year-old man reported missing from St. Louis County

John Spight was last seen on a traffic camera at 10:39 p.m. Friday in Kingdom City, Missouri.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis County Police Department is looking for an 80-year-old man who went missing Friday morning.

John Spight, 80, was reported missing at 8:30 a.m. Friday from his home in St. Louis County. He has not been heard from since leaving his home.

Spight is 6 feet tall and weighs 210 pounds. He is bald and has brown eyes.

Police said Spight is diagnosed with dementia.

Spight was last seen on a traffic camera at 10:39 p.m. Friday in Kingdom City, Missouri. He was driving a Ford F550 with Mississippi license plates reading 1AD9141.

Anyone who has seen Spight or his vehicle, and has information on his disappearance is asked to call 911 to reach law enforcement, or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.