SULLIVAN, Mo. — An 81-year-old man drowned in a neighborhood pond after crashing his car Saturday afternoon.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol drowning report, Bryan D Taylor died in a pond near Wildwood Lane in Sullivan at around 3:10.

Washington County Sheriff Zach Jacobsen said he thinks Taylor tried to drive out of the pond but failed. He then climbed out of the car but tried to get the groceries out of the car. Jacobsen said he thought that was when he drowned.

Deputies found no sign of foul play.

