JERSEY CO., Ill. – An 83-year-old man was rescued from his car in the water Sunday afternoon thanks to a Jersey County deputy.

Deputy Justin Decker responded to a water rescue near the Illinois Youth Correctional Center on State Highway 100 around 12:30 p.m.

Decker found the car with the driver still inside. He entered chest deep water and got the driver out and to dry land, approximately 75 feet away.

The driver was transported to a hospital after the rescue.