UPDATE:

Mary Jane Havens has been found and is safe, Missouri State Highway Patrol said Tuesday morning, canceling the Endangered Person Advisory that had been issued. Officials didn't give any more details on where she was found.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The St. Louis County Police Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing elderly woman who had told both friends and family she feared for her safety prior to her disappearance.

Monday, Mary Jane Heavens, 85, was reported missing by one of her sons after he returned home from work and found both her and her car missing. According to the son, he had last seen his mother earlier that day around midnight.

However, Mary reportedly called a neighbor around 2:15 p.m. and told them how she "feared for her safety," the Missouri State Highway Patrol said, mentioning the aforementioned son by name. Then, around 4:30 p.m., Mary had called her other son again referencing how she felt scared for her safety, "especially from James." According to police, Mary told her son she would call him back before abruptly hanging up.

Additionally, Mary had reportedly asked a friend to have lunch with her last week because "she wasn't sure she would be around this week."

Mary was described as 5-foot-3 and 110 pounds with white hair, brown eyes, and a fair complexion. Her car was identified as a silver 2010 Toyota Venza with Missouri plates KN5E0J.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact 911, the nearest law enforcement agency, or the St. Louis County Police Department at (636) 529-8210.

