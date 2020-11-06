What you need to know about the viral #8CantWait initiative

A movement for police reform that started in Ferguson is now spreading across the country

FERGUSON, Mo. — While St. Louisans might be familiar with the organization Campaign Zero, the rest of the country is becoming familiar with its mission this week through the group’s initiative '8 Can’t Wait.'

8 Can’t Wait calls for the following eight police reform policies:

Ban chokeholds and strangleholds

Require de-escalation

Warn before shooting

Exhaust all alternatives before shooting

Duty to intervene

Ban shooting at moving vehicles

Establish use of force continuum

Require all force be reported

National and local leaders have announced support for police reform. St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said St. Louis County already has the 8 Can’t Wait policies in place. Mayor Lyda Krewson has committed to reviewing the city’s use of force policies and working toward common-sense reform.

Local law enforcement also agrees that police reform should be a priority.

“You’ve got to be honest with yourself and really look and see – are we doing the best we can do for everyone in our community?” explained Ferguson Police Chief Jason Armstrong.

Chief Armstrong said the Ferguson Police Department already has strict guidelines on how police operate because of a consent decree implemented after Ferguson unrest in 2014.

"If it hasn’t happened in your community count your blessings first," said Chief Armstrong. "Then you gotta look in the mirror and see what you can do to put measures in place to prevent it from happening in your community."

As the 8 Can’t Wait initiative spreads over social media, there are questions about the data used to develop the viral campaign.

Brittany Packnett and Sam Sinyangwe, co-founders of Campaign Zero resigned Tuesday evening. The pair citing questions about data and analysis used in the initiative, with Sinyangwe admitting he "did not properly vet the information" used in the initiative.

5 On Your Side reached out to Campaign Zero for a comment, but has not heard back.

As these demands for police reform continue to spread across social media, there is one concept not mentioned in the viral campaign that Chief Armstrong says is crucial.

“Talk to people in your community. Not just the people in the community that support the police department, but you gotta get out and talk to the people who don't like us and don't have anything but bad things to say to us,” he explained. “You gotta find ways to bridge the gap.”