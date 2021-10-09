'All we can do is say their names so they're not forgotten': Gold Star families help raise flags on Art Hill

Gold Star families among the hundreds of volunteers to help with the Flags of Valor display on Art Hill

ST. LOUIS — As the sun rises over Art Hill on the day before 9/11, a small group of people stand in silence, reflecting and marveling at the beauty displayed in front of them. More than 7,000 American flags cover the iconic hill. Each flag represents a first responder killed on 9/11 or a military hero killed in action since that fateful day.

"I think the majesty will give everyone who comes here an idea of the scope of the sacrifices made so we can have the lives we have here," said organizer Rick Randall.

Randall's first Flags of Valor display on Art Hill was in 2011 for the 10-year anniversary of 9/11. He got the idea from a flag display he witnessed a year earlier in California.

Randall said nearly 1,000 volunteers played a role in the 20th anniversary tribute.

"I just struck the match. A thousand people joined me. St. Louis is an amazing place. I'm not sure if there's another town or city that could do this because the patriotism just shines through," Randall said.

Some of the volunteers know firsthand the sacrifice the flags represent. When the flags were going up on Labor Day weekend, Chris Andrews and her team comprised of Gold Star families were in the middle of the action.

"To see this go up and to see every fallen soldier honored is amazing," Andrews said with tears in her eyes.

Andrews lost her daughter in 2006. Army Sergeant Amanda Pinson of Lemay was killed while serving her country in Iraq.

"Amanda was an amazing person, she always thought about everyone else," Andrews said.

As Andrews made her way across Art Hill, she stopped frequently to hug other families who share a similar story.

"I'm in Awe, especially when it comes to all of these people," said Nikki Edens as she pointed to the volunteers helping raise flags. "They're making my day. It means the world to me. My brother was a great hero."

Army 1st Lieutenant William Edens died in Iraq in 2005. He was a 1993 graduate of Mehlville High School.

"Will was just a phenomenal dude," Edens said.

Gold Star mother Heather Wooderson also took part in the raising of the flags. She lost her son, Matthew Walker in 2014. The 20-year-old from Hillsboro, Missouri, was killed in Afghanistan by a rocket-propelled grenade.

"All we can do is say their names so they're not forgotten," Wooderson said.

As thousands of people descend on Art Hill to see the Flags of Honor, these Gold Star families ask that you always remember the sacrifice.

"That they're here and breathing, able to enjoy everyday life... and this is why," Wooderson said, looking at the flags around her.

Volunteers Needed

Volunteers are needed to read the names of the fallen and to salute the flag. If you are interested, text the word "YES" to 314-636-3715. The reading of the names will begin around 7:15 p.m. Friday and continue through around 11 a.m. on Saturday.

The Flags of Valor organization also needs volunteers to help remove the flags from Art Hill Monday, Sept. 13. If you're interested in helping you're asked to meet at the top of the hill at 7 a.m.