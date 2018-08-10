ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating after a man and a boy were struck by gunfire at a family gathering in north St. Louis Sunday night.

Officers responded to St. Louis’ Baden neighborhood around 8:30 p.m. where a 74-year-old man was found suffering from wounds to his head and torso. A 9-year-old boy was also struck by gunfire, police said.

The victims told police they were at a family gathering in the 1000 block of Garth Avenue when an argument began. During the argument, an unknown man in his 20’s fired shots at the 74-year-old man.

Both victims were transported to a hospital.

