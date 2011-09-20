On 20th 9/11 anniversary, Flags of Valor ceremony attracts steady crowd to Forest Park

"It's such a heart-wrenching and touching tribute. I hope everyone can see it," said one St. Louisan.

ST. LOUIS — Their names were read one by one.

More than 10,000 service members, civilians and first responders who died on 9/11 20 years ago and those have died since then.

On Friday night, all of the fallen heroes were remembered during the Flags of Valor Ceremony for their bravery, their love of country and their sacrifice.

"It's just heart-wrenching and somber, reverend and just amazing all at once," said a teary-eyed Peggy Pashia.

"It all came together at once. I really loved how you can hear the chimes of the dog tags hitting the flag poles," said 16-year-old Elise Krueger, who enjoyed the ceremony with her mom.

"I was 40 on the day of 9/11," said Greg Campbell.

Now, a 60-year-old Campbell, was one of many who walked in the midst of a sea of American flags.

He couldn't stop thinking about the men and women who died on September 11, 2001.

"My wife and I walked from the bottom to the top of Art Hill just to see all those flags. You could feel the wind blowing and it just gives you this feeling that there's so much respect the people did for us that served this country," said Campbell.

"It was a turning point for the direction our country and this ceremony was such a beautiful project," said Bonnie Krueger.

A "beautiful," patriotic and touching tribute to the brave American heroes.

Heroes we will never forget.

"We should all put together as a nation and especially show the respect for people who served in the military. You know they have given their lives for us, for our freedom," said Greg Campbell.

Veterans and volunteers will read the names of the fallen heroes until around 11 a.m. Saturday.

Nearly 7,600 flags will honor the fallen heroes until early Monday morning.

Volunteers are still needed to help remove the flags from Art Hill starting around 6 a.m. Monday.