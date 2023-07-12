If it's not an emergency, don't call 911. Here's why.

Calls about the weather, road conditions and cable outages take up dispatchers valuable time.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The weather will give us something to talk about tonight, but it's not something to pick up the phone and talk to 911 about.

St. Louis County Police Public Safety Dispatcher, Audra Parker, said people actually do that.

"Call 911 if you are in immediate danger during the storm," Parker said. "Not if your phones are down, not if your cable is not working...unless it's an emergency."

Of all the things 911 can help you with, dispatchers can't help with service outages. Parker said people call in about sirens and flooding too, "People who are fearful and understandably so."

Storms are scary and they can be deadly. 911 dispatchers need your help to help people in the most need. Don't call in if it is not an emergency.

Parker reminds people to call 911, "When they are in immediate danger. When there is an actual emergency, fires, car accidents, anything that requires an immediate response. If you need an ambulance, if you need the fire department, if you need the police. That's when you should call."

If the lines are busy, wait it out. "Stay on the phone, as long as you can," Parker said. "Just stay on the phone, we'll get you as soon as we can. Don't hang up."

If there is a wait, pinpoint your location, that information will enable dispatchers to send help quickly and efficiently.

"We understand that it maybe hard considering your emergency, just try as best as you can, be patient and we will get to you," Parker said.