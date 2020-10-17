911 lines restored in O'Fallon, Missouri

Residents with an emergency can call once again call 911

O'FALLON, Mo. — The 911 lines at the O'Fallon, Missouri, police department are back up Saturday.

A statement from a department spokesman said the lines went down at around 2:30 p.m. At around 5 p.m., the spokesman said the service was restored.

The department will be providing updates on its Facebook page.

In a Facebook post, the police department said the outage does not appear to be widespread in St. Louis County. On Tuesday, the emergency line in St. Charles County went down for a few hours.

Technicians were able to fix Tuesday's countywide outage by around 11:45 a.m. The lines went down at about 8 a.m according to the county government's Facebook page.