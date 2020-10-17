911 lines restored in O'Fallon, Missouri

O'FALLON, Mo. — The 911 lines at the O'Fallon, Missouri, police department are back up Saturday.
A statement from a department spokesman said the lines went down at around 2:30 p.m. At around 5 p.m., the spokesman said the service was restored.
Residents with an emergency can call once again call 911. The police department's non-emergency line was used for emergencies during the outage.
The department will be providing updates on its Facebook page.
In a Facebook post, the police department said the outage does not appear to be widespread in St. Louis County. On Tuesday, the emergency line in St. Charles County went down for a few hours.
Technicians were able to fix Tuesday's countywide outage by around 11:45 a.m. The lines went down at about 8 a.m according to the county government's Facebook page.
"#StCharlesCounty 911 services have been restored. Thank you for your patience. The Department of Emergency Communications continues to work with technicians on identifying the cause of the outage," the county wrote online.