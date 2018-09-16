We hear it all the time: In an emergency, every second counts. It can even mean the difference between life and death. That's why firefighters in Eureka are trying to get the word out about something they say is even better than calling 911.

"I'm amazed with how much technology can help us," said Scott Barthelmass with the Eureka Fire Protection District.

Barthelmass believes an app his department is going to offer its residents starting Monday, September 17, can be a game changer in the way people call 911.

"Anytime you can make response times faster you are going to save lives," Barthelmass said.

It's called SirenGPS. It was started right here in St. Louis a few years ago and it's free for you to use. When you call 911 with this app it sends the operator your exact location. Eureka Fire believes the app will allow first responders to find you faster than the current technology that's used when you dial 911.

You can also put your medical history on the app. When you push the button to call 911 the paramedics can see what meds you take and your emergency contacts.

"Having that medical info available for our paramedics is key," Barthelmass said.

911: there's an app for that and Eureka hopes you use it.

"I hope people use it because it is a lot more than just dialing 911," Barthelmass said.

© 2018 KSDK