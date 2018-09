ST. LOUIS — Cyrus Porter left his home in New Madrid, about 130 miles south of St. Louis, because he was determined to see his favorite country singer perform in St. Louis. It was a 3-hour drive, but that didn't matter to 97-year-old Porter.

Porter walked into The Dome at America's Center with a huge photo of Taylor and him together.

Cyrus Porter is a devoted Taylor Swift fan and has traveled to her shows before, but one time she even came to his house for a private performance.

His granddaughter captured this priceless video of him dancing to his favorite T. Swift song.

