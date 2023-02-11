99-year-old WWII nurse honored with living tribute in Belleville

Nurse Honor Guard St. Louis honored LaVern Bollman for her service.

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — The St. Louis Nurse Honor Guard traveled to Belleville on Saturday to celebrate the life of a World War II nurse.

LaVern Bollman, 99, recently entered hospice care. Bollman was stationed at a United States hospital during World War II.

"LaVern is a very special ceremony for us," said NHGSTL President and founder Aine Howard-Boerner.

Bollman is the first Living Tribute for the nonprofit, which also pays tribute at funerals and memorials for nurses who have died.

The organization describes the service as similar to a military tribute. NHG members dress in traditional nurse whites, caps and capes and perform a ceremony thanking the nurse for their service and releasing them from their duties.

On Saturday, Bollman was able to experience her own ceremony in person. She was presented with a rose and blanket in recognition of her dedication to the profession and the lives she has influenced. Her family was presented with a nightingale lamp, symbolizing the light of learning, knowledge and caring exemplified by nurses.

Bollman was a nurse for 35 years and a volunteer hospice nurse for another 35 years, NHGSTL said. While serving during World War II, she also met the love of her life.

"I met the best guy ever," she said of her husband Earl, who spent 17 months as her patient. "He wouldn't let anyone else take care of him, so I had to take him home with me."

The pair went on to have five children together.

The organization said there is no cost for their honor guard service.

"Our whole group is comprised of nurses who are still working or retired, so we volunteer our time," Howard-Boerner said. "We don't ever charge for our services. We do this on a completely volunteer basis."