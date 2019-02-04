ST. LOUIS – There’s a burger battle underway in downtown St. Louis at Baileys’ Range.

In honor of the Cardinals home opener against the San Diego Padres, the restaurant is offering two special burgers.

Customers can order ‘The Cards Have 11 Rings,’ which is a double beef burger topped with 11 red fried onion rings, bacon, and house beer cheese sauce in honor of the St. Louis Cardinals' 11 World Series titles.

Or they can order, ‘The Pads Have None,’ a big old nothing burger, which is literally an empty bun.

Choose wisely, both cost $20.