GODFREY, Ill. — A 13-year-old boy in Godfrey said he's being bullied so severely, he's considered taking his own life.

His frustrated mother said she's tried everything: talking to the bully's parents, reaching out to school and law enforcement – but nothing has changed.

"He had bruises on his mouth the next day. His cheeks were all swollen," said Patricia Bidwell, John's mother.

Patricia said her son's physical wounds have healed, but emotional scars run much deeper.

"It’s not fair to John if he can’t go outside without these kids coming up to him," she said.

She said John has been dealing with bullying since the school year began.

Most of the direct confrontations have happened at the bus stop near their home in Oak Grove Trailer Park, but verbal harassment has continued, inside Alton Middle School's walls.

"The more I get bullied out here, I get made fun of at school," said John.

The crescendo happened last Thursday when John said the other boy resorted to violence.

"He comes up behind me, punches me, and takes off running towards his house," he said.

It was at that point, John said, he considered taking his own life.

"Why can’t you be everyone's friend instead of everyone’s enemy. The world would work better if everyone was everyone's friend," said John.

The Madison County Sheriff's Department confirms, they have responded out to several disturbances out at the trailer park, but they haven't made any arrests because they couldn't prove probable cause.

Patricia says she understands, but still wants more to be done.

"It’s not fair to John if he can’t go outside without these kids coming up to him," she said.

They're now considering moving, even though financially, that would be a struggle.

It's important to note, we only know the story that this family is telling us. 5 On Your Side also reached out to the Alton School District. They say they are investigating but cannot comment because the incident involves minors.

© 2018 KSDK