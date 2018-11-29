UNION, Mo. – A Union man is facing charges after a video shared on social media shows him meeting up with a private organization that posed as a minor.

According to the Union Police Department, a private organization used an anonymous phone application to present themselves as a 12-year-old and contacted a 36-year-old man, who has been identified by police as Joshua Mastin.

The conversation with the private organization and Mastin was sexual in nature and he traveled to St. Louis to meet the ‘potential victim.’

Mastin was confronted at the scheduled meeting and the encounter was recorded by the private organization and then posted on a social media page.

During the investigation, police found additional evidence to support the attempted enticement of a child.

Mastin was arrested on Wednesday and is facing charges on first-degree statutory rape of a child less than 14 years old and attempted enticement of a child less than 15 years old. He’s being held in jail with a $50,000 cash-only bond.

