UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. – A Missouri woman is feeling pretty lucky after she won $1 million from the Powerball in October.

Nicole Argent originally thought she won $100 by matching four white-ball numbers, but when she went to turn it in at a QuikTrip she learned she matched all five numbers.

“I went in for Mega Millions tickets, but it was 9:02 p.m. and I couldn’t buy them,” said Argent, who missed the 8:59 p.m. cut-off time for the Mega Millions drawing on Oct. 19. “So I said, ‘Just give me two of the Powerball tickets for tomorrow’s drawing.’ And that was the winner!”

She bought the winning ticket at U-Gas along Watson Road.

“They looked at me and said, ‘No. You didn’t win $100.’ Then turned the screen around to show me I had won $1 million,” recalled Argent. “I didn’t believe it.”

She claimed her $1 million prize at Lottery Headquarters in Jefferson City and relived the excitement when, again, the ticket scanned to show a $1 million win.

“I still can’t believe it,” she exclaimed.

The Powerball winning numbers for Oct. 20 were: 16, 54, 57, 62, 69 and the Powerball was 23.

