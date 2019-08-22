ST. LOUIS — The saying goes "a picture is worth 1,000 words". The Missouri History Museum has a collection of iconic photos, many of which go beyond words. And some are from St. Louis and the unrest in Ferguson.

It's a new exhibit that shows Pulitzer Prize-winning photographs from around the world, from Babe Ruth's farewell to Raising the Flag on Iwo Jima.

It includes the St. Louis Post-Dispatch photos from Ferguson. Those photojournalists were recipients of the award, too.

"Just a guy who one night came out to watch the protest," said Robert Cohen, who snapped the photo many associate with the unrest in Ferguson.

He said the man who was throwing the tear gas was not an organizer. However, he became the face of the movement.

Cohen spoke with other photojournalists who covered the unrest. They described what it took to capture some of the photographs.

"He lifted up his shirt and showed me the gun tucked in his waistband," said David Carson, describing his interaction with someone looting a store during the protests. "And I'm like, 'Uh, I'm taking pictures for the Post-Dispatch.' And he kind of looks at me a little bit. I say, 'Your face is covered. No one will know who you are. You'll be fine.'"

The exhibit also includes photographs from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch from over the years. It includes the celebration of the Cardinals first pennant, protests during the Civil Rights Movement, and the Pope's visit to St. Louis.

It will be at the Missouri History Museum until January 20, 2020.

More local news:

RELATED: St. Louis mayor approves funding for 'Cure Violence' project to treat gun violence as health crisis

RELATED: 'Where do you go to start over?' | Homeowner losing hope after Granite City flash flooding

RELATED: St. Charles County closes lake at Indian Camp Creek Park to test for blue-green algae