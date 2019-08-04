This may get your blood boiling this morning... It was supposed to be the happiest day of their lives, but it didn't end that way. A St. Peters couple said their first day as husband and wife was ruined just hours after tying the knot. The newlyweds said a thief stole cash, checks and gift cards from their wedding. "It was mostly cash. About $2800 in cash," said the groom.

Military help requested... A St. Louis Alderman is fed up with the senseless violence in north St. Louis. Ward 3 Alderman Brandon Bosley has lived most of his life in North St. Louis and says he used to the crime, but nothing quite like this. He says what set him over the edge was an argument over parking on North Florissant Avenue that left one man shot in the face and stomach. That driver is now clinging to life and Bosley is calling on Governor Parson to send in the Missouri National Guard. Bosley believes having the presence of the national guard will send a message: actions have consequences.

President Trump is looking for a new Secretary of Homeland Security this morning... Kirstjen Neilson reportedly resigned at the request of the president. The president tweeted that she would be leaving her post and that u-s customs and border protection commissioner Kevin McAleenan will become acting secretary. Nielsen's departure comes in the wake of President Trump's frustration over border security.

Sad news this morning... The Illinois State Fire Marshal is on the scene of a fatal house fire in Troy, Illinois. Several fire departments responded to a fire call in the 100 block of Avalon Drive around 1 a.m. Monday. The fire was so intense, it caught the side of one of the neighboring homes on fire. Neighbors told a 5 On Your Side photographer that they heard a boom and saw flames. The fire was strongest in the garage area of the home.

Padres Vs. Cardinals on Sunday

