A St. Louis mom lost her son, her dad and her home. Now she tries to rebuild

Since her home was damaged, Lacey Tate and her family have been staying with her oldest daughter in a one bedroom apartment as they try to rebuild

ST. LOUIS — 2021 was been an incredibly hard year for Lacey Tate.

The south St. Louis mom lost her son, Javon, on May 8. In late spring, they were on a trip and he drowned when a rip current in the ocean came through.

Also this year, Tate's biological father and stepmother died from COVID-19 in early September.

Then on September 29, an early morning fire took over her home in the 4700 block of Minnesota Ave.

As the flames engulfed the home, one of Tate's daughters ran back inside the burning home to get one thing the family couldn't leave behind: her brother's ashes.

At the time, 5 On Your Side spoke to the neighbor, Brenda Duke.

"She was standing there screaming. Her kids were trying to make it out. Her 16-year-old daughter ran back inside. Luckily, they grabbed her son's ashes and a few pictures. For the most part, everything is gone," Duke said.

Unfortunately, Tate had given up her homeowner's insurance because the costs of retrieving Javon's remains from Texas were too high for her to continue to make the payments on the insurance.

Since then, Tate said she and her family have been staying with her oldest daughter in a one bedroom apartment as they try to rebuild.

But some positive news came to Tate recently. She learned the home damaged by the fire isn't a total loss.

"God blessed us somehow," Tate said. The damage was mostly done to the dry wall and carpeting.

"All of of the work is about $10,000 to $15,000, if I do it myself. But if I hire someone, it'd be $35,000 to $40,000," she said.

The community has also been a great help with strangers from Facebook donating plywood for the floors.

More than anything now, Tate hopes an organization can help out or volunteers can donate any amount of time to assist her family.

She hopes she can rebuild a new home and future for her children.

"All they want is to go home."