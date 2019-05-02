ST. LOUIS – Elizabeth Snyder, the widow of Officer Blake Snyder who was killed in the line of duty in 2016, has created a Facebook page for anyone who is dealing with grief.

She announced on Facebook last week that she has created a page called “A Warrior’s Widow.”

She said she created the page to reach more people “who need prayer, inspirational thoughts or simply something to smile about.”

She also said she made the page so that people could get to know her and her journey better but also to be a place for anyone to visit and cope with their own personal grief, free of judgment.

