Evacuations underway in St. Louis County after dangerous hazmat fire inside abandoned bowling ball factory

The Buzz Westfall shopping center plaza in Jennings is being evacuated and other people near the fire are being urged to leave the area

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Emergency crews are asking people near an abandoned bowling ball factory to evacuate the area after a fire started in the building, creating a potentially dangerous hazmat situation.

Firefighters are working to put out flames in the 8700 block of Xograph Avenue, which is in Jennings in north St. Louis County. The call first came in at about 10:30 a.m.

A mandatory evacuation is underway at the Buzz Westfall shopping center plaza at Lucas-Hunt Road and West Florissant Avenue. A voluntary evacuation is underway for areas east of Lucas-Hunt between Xograph Avenue and Hord Avenue.

St. Louis County police asked residents and businesses in the voluntary evacuation area to leave if possible. For those unable to leave the area, they should close all windows, turn off all air conditioning units and shelter in place.

The interactive map below shows the mandatory evacuation area in red and the voluntary evacuation area in yellow.

The fire is inside an old bowling ball factory that has been abandoned since 2018. The resins and some other materials that were used to make the balls are creating a hazmat situation, Riverview Fire Department officials told 5 On Your Side. The Florissant deputy fire chief added there aren't toxic levels of the dangerous materials in the smoke, but all smoke is inherently toxic, so crews are evacuating the area until the Environmental Protection Agency gives the all clear.

The building is 1,000 square feet and has one story above ground and two levels underground. Firefighters are working to put out hot spots in some of the levels below ground.

Firefighters are working to put out the flames from outside the building. Upwards of 20 fire departments are on the scene, including Riverview, Metro North Fire, Ferguson, Hazelwood, St. Louis and Metro West Fire Protection District.

North County Fire and Rescue officials described the situation as an "extremely complex and large scale fire and Hazmat situation." They urged people to avoid traveling through the area and said as of 1:05 p.m. that closures could last several hours.

This is a developing story that will continue to be updated as 5 On Your Side confirms more information.