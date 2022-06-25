Hundreds pack Planned Parenthood for abortion rights rally in Central West End

"I held my girls and we cried. It's not fair,“ said Angela Cothern, a mother from Imperial, Missouri at the rally.

ST. LOUIS — On a warm, summer Friday night, hundreds of fired up moms with their kids, grandparents, and activists packed the parking lot of the Planned Parenthood in St. Louis' Central West End for an abortion rights rally.

“I believe that we're gonna win,” an abortion rights supporter shouted to a huge energetic crowd.

The outraged protesters repeatedly chanted and spoke out against the landmark Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe V Wade, leaving the decision on whether to allow abortions up to the 50 states.

After the 5-4 ruling overturning Roe V. Wade, Missouri Governor Mike Parson and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt activated Missouri's trigger law on abortions, banning abortion in all cases except when the pregnant person's life is at risk.

The Imperial, Missouri, mom showed up with her two little girls with their signs in hand.

"I want them to see everybody's fighting for them. We all have human rights. We deserve health care,” Cothern said.

"I'm shocked at the Supreme Court’s ruling,” said St. Louis County mom, Jennifer Drake.

Drake and her 9-year-old son also showed up for the rally.

"Ever since I've been working on reproductive rights, I've been planning for a day when Roe wouldn't protect us anymore, so it's a little bit surreal to be in that reality,” Drake said.

A reality that also infuriated Missouri First District Congresswoman Cori Bush. "We were devastated. Heartbroken! I was in disbelief, “ Bush shouted to the crowd.

After the rally, many protesters took their messages to the streets.

"If we don't get it, shut it down!” they screamed as they marched down Forest Park Avenue.

