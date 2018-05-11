ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Across the country, 33 million people have already cast their ballots, a mid-term record, and here in Missouri voters are taking advantage of absentee voting by turning out in droves.

"When people get emotionally stirred up they have a way of wanting to act, and the way to vent that, you see it in the ads, is to cast a vote," said the chair of political science at UMSL and 5 On Your Side political expert Dave Robertson.

Their casting those votes in historic fashion. According to the St. Louis County Board of Elections, "we have seen record-breaking absentee voter turn-out leading up to #Electionday with 46,000 ballots cast."

"This reminds me of the 2010 election when people are so emotionally stirred up by what had been going on in Washington that they turned out in large numbers, in that case, to vote against the party of the president," said Robertson.

Robertson says the majority of the absentee voters seem to be Democrats, which could mean they're the more energized party, but only post-election day will we really know.

"Whether or not the Republicans are just as energized and whether or not it's the Republicans who will turn out and turn back this democratic tide," said Robertson.

And while thousands of voters are choosing to vote absentee, others are still on the fence.

"Those few voters who make up their minds at the end could really push the election in one direction or the other," Robertson said.

© 2018 KSDK