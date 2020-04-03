CENTREVILLE, Ill — Several emergency crews are on scene of an accident in the Metro East.

Officials responded to the 6000 block of Bond Avenue around 5 a.m. Wednesday, which is on the border of Centreville and East St. Louis.

According to police, a gray pickup had slammed into a pole. One man was inside the truck and was not conscious. He had to be cut out of the truck, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to firefighters on scene.

Aerial images from Sky 5 show a heavily damaged pickup truck. It also appeared that police had someone in handcuffs.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

