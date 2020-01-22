FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — Interstate 44 near Sullivan was closed in both directions for about an hour Wednesday afternoon after an accident involving two tractor-trailers.

According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, the accident happened around 1:50 p.m. near Route 185.

Missouri State Highway Patrol said one of the tractor-trailers was carrying paint thinner and it went into the median and caught fire after a pickup truck lost control and hit the side of it.

The interstate was closed due to the toxic materials, a spokesperson said.

As of 3:15 p.m., a spokesperson said some lanes were getting by on the interstate.

The driver of the pickup truck and driver of the tractor-trailer were transported to hospitals. A spokesperson said they do not have life-threatening injuries.

For the latest traffic conditions, click here

Other local stories

RELATED: 19-year-old woman robbed at gunpoint in Midtown

RELATED: Another prosecutor resigns from St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office

RELATED: Surveillance video leads to arrest, charges in burglaries of south St. Louis County businesses